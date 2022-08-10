Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in California

If you like to save money on food and other everyday items, you'll be excited to learn that a popular discount retail chain recently opened another new store in California. Read on to learn more.

Obradovic/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On August 5, 2022, the popular discount retail chain, Costco, celebrated the grand opening of its new store location in Murrieta, California.

The new Costco is located at 35875 Warm Springs Parkway.

The new Murrieta Costco store location is open daily from 10 am to 6 pm.

Even though the new Costco store location recently opened last week, shoppers are giving it positive reviews.

For example, this is what one local shopper named Kiya had to say about the new Costco store in Murrieta in a recent Google review,

Beautiful store, good atmosphere and friendly staff, I like the layout of this store over the other Costco's I've been to. The design for the gas pumps makes so much more sense than the other Costco's. It also makes a huge difference when you are shopping in your own home town Costco vs visiting other cities being that many of the staff members are your neighbors or locals in the neighborhood with a familiar face, attitude and demeanor. Helpful friendly and not to mention again that it's aesthetically pleasing. I can see this store coming in handy for many of my family needs + more.

If you are in the Murrieta area, check out the new Costco store.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.