Murrieta, CA

Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in California

Kristen Walters

If you like to save money on food and other everyday items, you'll be excited to learn that a popular discount retail chain recently opened another new store in California. Read on to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YrF5Q_0hCOQdB700
Obradovic/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On August 5, 2022, the popular discount retail chain, Costco, celebrated the grand opening of its new store location in Murrieta, California.

The new Costco is located at 35875 Warm Springs Parkway.

The new Murrieta Costco store location is open daily from 10 am to 6 pm.

Even though the new Costco store location recently opened last week, shoppers are giving it positive reviews.

For example, this is what one local shopper named Kiya had to say about the new Costco store in Murrieta in a recent Google review,

Beautiful store, good atmosphere and friendly staff, I like the layout of this store over the other Costco's I've been to. The design for the gas pumps makes so much more sense than the other Costco's. It also makes a huge difference when you are shopping in your own home town Costco vs visiting other cities being that many of the staff members are your neighbors or locals in the neighborhood with a familiar face, attitude and demeanor. Helpful friendly and not to mention again that it's aesthetically pleasing. I can see this store coming in handy for many of my family needs + more.

If you are in the Murrieta area, check out the new Costco store.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# business# shopping# economy# store opening# money

Comments / 0

Published by

Follow for local business news, grand openings & events.

Pennsylvania State
47637 followers

More from Kristen Walters

Amarillo, TX

Golden Spread Farmers Market celebrates seasonal grand opening in Texas

If you love buying fresh, locally grown produce, then you may be excited to learn that the Golden Spread Farmers Market just celebrated their seasonal grand opening this week in Texas. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
Oak Hill, WV

Check out the new Starlite Drive-In movie theater in West Virginia for some summer fun

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Why not check out the newly opened Starlite Drive-In movie theater in West Virginia?. If you're a fan of nostalgic summer fun, you'll love the new Starlite Drive-In movie theater at 3948 Lochgelly Road in Oak Hill.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Publix opens another new grocery store location in Florida

Publix just opened another grocery store location in Florida last week. Read on to get all the details. Publix is a popular grocery store chain with over 1,271 supermarket locations across the Southeastern United States, according to Fortune.

Read full story
32 comments
Minot, ND

Major discount retail chain opening new location soon in North Dakota, now hiring

A major discount retail chain will soon be opening a new store location in North Dakota. They are also hiring right now. Plato's Closet is a popular retail chain that buys and sells gently used clothing, shoes, and accessories.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Colorado

A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Colorado. So far, local diners are giving it rave reviews. Read on to learn more. Postino WineCafe recently opened its newest location in Highlands Ranch. The popular Arizona-based restaurant chain has previously opened numerous other locations in Colorado, including restaurants in Denver and Boulder.

Read full story
1 comments
Maryland State

Major grocery store chain opens another new location in Maryland

A major grocery store chain opened another new store location in Maryland this month, and local shoppers couldn't be happier. Read on to learn more. Giant Food recently announced the grand opening of their brand new store in Silver Springs, Maryland, earlier this month.

Read full story
7 comments
Lynchburg, VA

Major car dealership opens new location in Virginia

A major car dealership opened a brand new location in Virginia this month. Earlier this month, Berglund Toyota opened its newest car dealership location in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Read full story
2 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New York

A popular discount grocery store chain recently announced plans for another new store location in New York. Read on the learn more. Lidl, a popular German-based discount grocery store, has rapidly expanded throughout the United States in recent years. According to local reports, the grocery store chain plans to build another new store location in Brooklyn.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in Georgia

A private chef who has worked for several major celebrities is opening two new restaurants in Georgia. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, Brant Williams, who also goes by "Chef Baul," is planning to open two new restaurants in the Atlanta area.

Read full story
Brevard, NC

Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North Carolina

A highly anticipated new restaurant just opened its doors in North Carolina. So far, it's getting rave reviews. Read on to learn more. If you are looking for a world-class dining experience in North Carolina, you may want to check out the Wild Morel Restaurant that recently opened in Brevard.

Read full story
1 comments
Jeffersontown, KY

Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this week

A popular restaurant chain is set to open a brand new location in Kentucky this week. Read on the learn more. If you're a fan of chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, you'll be excited to learn that Chick-Fil-A is opening a new restaurant location in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, this week.

Read full story
15 comments
Lewisport, KY

Two popular discount store chains have combined forces to create the ultimate "dollar store" in Kentucky

If you love saving money on everyday items but often find it frustrating that you can't find everything you need in one place, then this story might put a smile on your face. Two popular discount retail store chains have recently decided to join forces to create the ultimate dollar store experience.

Read full story
9 comments
New York City, NY

Popular Japanese retail clothing chain set to open first store location in US this fall

A popular Japanese retail clothing store chain with more than 450 locations, mainly located in Asia, will be opening its first store location in the United States this fall. GU is a Japanese discount clothing store chain that has hundreds of store locations throughout Asia. However, until now, the popular clothing brand has not ventured into the United States.

Read full story
4 comments
Miamisburg, OH

Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this week

A popular celeb-owned restaurant chain is opening its first location in Ohio this week. If a fried chicken sandwich dripping with melted muenster cheese, crispy fried onions, bacon, and sweet and smokey BBQ sauce sounds good, you'll want to check out the new Big Chicken restaurant location when it opens later this month in Miamisburg, Ohio.

Read full story
20 comments
Jersey City, NJ

Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New Jersey

A highly anticipated new restaurant will be opening soon in New Jersey. Don't you love when a new restaurant opens in your neighborhood? If you've been in the mood to try something new, you'll be delighted to learn that Mona Souvlaki, a highly anticipated Greek restaurant, will be opening soon in Jersey City.

Read full story
Wichita, KS

Popular local food truck set to open new restaurant location in Kansas this month

A popular local food truck will be opening a new drive-thru store location in Kansas later this month. Read on to learn more. If you are a fan of Brazillian food, you'll be excited to learn that Brazita Bites is opening a new physical location with a drive-thru in Wichita later this month.

Read full story

Major supermarket chain opens another new grocery store location in Thousand Oaks

A major grocery store chain with a "high tech twist" just opened a brand new store location in California. Read on to learn more. If you're one of those people who despise waiting in the checkout line, you'll be happy to learn that there's a new grocery store in town that lets you walk out of the store after you've shopped for your items.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this month

Looking for a new place to save on groceries without compromising on quality? If so, you'll be happy to learn that a major discount grocery store chain will be opening a brand new store in Georgia later this month. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
19 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy