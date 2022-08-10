Check out the new Starlite Drive-In movie theater in West Virginia for some summer fun

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Why not check out the newly opened Starlite Drive-In movie theater in West Virginia?

Smodj/Getty Images/Canva Pro

If you're a fan of nostalgic summer fun, you'll love the new Starlite Drive-In movie theater at 3948 Lochgelly Road in Oak Hill.

According to the company's website, gates open at 6 pm on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

This week (August 11-13), the theater will be playing "Minions: The Rise of the Gru" and "Nope."

You can see Starlite's current move schedule on their website and Facebook page.

The family-friendly drive-in theater just recently opened earlier this summer, but local movie-goers have already left some positive reviews on Google detailing their experience.

For example, this is what one local customer named Shaun had to say about the new Starlite Drive-In in a recent Google review:

This is a very new drive in theatre. It is designed well to both combine the nostalgic feel along with the modern feel. Cost of admission was $8 a person. The concessions all taste good and are reasonably priced. The screen is new and the movies look fantastic. The first movie started around 9pm and the last movie ended at 2am. One tip of advice would be to bring your own radio or speaker that has a FM receiver if you plan on sitting outside of your vehicle. Absolutely come here if you are looking for a great experience.

So, if you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, why not stop out and catch a show at the new Starlite Drive-In?

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.