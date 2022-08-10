Publix opens another new grocery store location in Florida

Publix just opened another grocery store location in Florida last week. Read on to get all the details.

PRImageFactory/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Publix is a popular grocery store chain with over 1,271 supermarket locations across the Southeastern United States, according to Fortune.

However, last week, they opened a brand new store location in Crawfordsville, Florida.

While this certainly isn't the supermarket chain's first location in Florida, the newest store at 2343 Crawfordville Highway will offer a new convenient place to shop for many residents in the area.

The new Crawfordville Commons Publix is open daily from 7 am to 10 pm.

The pharmacy located within the store is open from 9 am to 9p Monday through Friday. On Saturdays, the pharmacy hours are from 9 am to 7 pm, and on Sundays from 11 am to 6 pm.

The new Publix grocery store offers a wide selection of fresh produce at competitive prices. It also has a bakery, deli, fresh meat and seafood section, and a floral department.

If you prefer not to shop in the store, Publix offers grocery pickup and delivery.

Even though the new Publix grocery store in Crawfordville opened last week, it already has some positive reviews from shoppers on Google.

For example, one local shopper named Amber had this to say about the new Publix store in Crawfordville in a recent Google review,

Beautiful new store, thoughtfully designed parking lot, friendly and helpful A+ employees. A welcome addition to Wakulla County.

If you live in the area, stop in and check out the new Publix supermarket location in Crawfordville.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.