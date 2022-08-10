Major discount retail chain opening new location soon in North Dakota, now hiring

A major discount retail chain will soon be opening a new store location in North Dakota. They are also hiring right now.

Plato's Closet is a popular retail chain that buys and sells gently used clothing, shoes, and accessories.

The company is currently in the process of opening a new store location at 1425 24th Avenue in Minot, North Dakota.

According to local reports, the new Plato's Closet store in Minot has not officially opened its doors to the public. However, they are currently in the process of purchasing and stocking inventory.

According to the store's business Facebook page, local residents who have gently used clothing items that they would like to sell can bring them into the store any time this week (Monday to Saturday) from 10 am to 9 pm. On Sunday, the store will be accepting items from 11 am to 6 pm.

This could be a great opportunity to clear out your closet and trade in items you no longer wear for cash.

However, before you take your items to the store, it's a good idea to check out the company's website to see what types of items and brands they are currently buying, as they don't necessarily accept all items.

Plato's closet also mentioned on their Facebook page that they are currently hiring for day shift positions. If you or someone you know is interested, you can message the store through their Facebook page for more details.

Plato's Closet has not yet announced a public opening date for the new store in Minot as they are currently stocking the shelves with merchandise. However, it is expected to open soon.

Kristen Walters