Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Colorado

A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Colorado. So far, local diners are giving it rave reviews. Read on to learn more.

Vinh Dao/Canva Pro

Postino WineCafe recently opened its newest location in Highlands Ranch. The popular Arizona-based restaurant chain has previously opened numerous other locations in Colorado, including restaurants in Denver and Boulder.

The new Highlands Ranch location, which opened earlier this month, is located at 1497 Park Central Drive.

While Postino is known for its extensive wine list and selection of craft beers, they also offer a delicious array of appetizers, salads, soups, paninis, and desserts. You can check out their full menu here.

While the new Postino WineCafe location has only been open for a short time, local diners have already started to leave rave reviews on Google.

Here's what one local diner named Zach had to say about the new Postino location in Highlands Ranch in a recent Google review,

Visited during the soft opening and greatly enjoyed my visit to this wine specialty restaurant. I’ve been to various Postinos and look forward to walking to this new location from my house on a regular basis. A couple reasons to visit:

-They let you try the wine and if you don’t like it can get something else (I personally would likely never use it but it’s a cool thing they do).

-I forget what they call it but they make a point to say anyone on staff can help so you don’t have to rely on an individual. I think this is smart and should be used in more restaurants.



So, the next time you're in the mood for excellent wine, craft beer, or a delicious entree, be sure to check out the newest Postino location in Highlands Ranch.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.