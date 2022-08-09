Beloved local pet store chain just opened a new location in Michigan

A popular local pet store chain recently opened another new location in Michigan, and shoppers are already leaving positive reviews.

Choja/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Premiere Pet Supply is a local pet store chain that currently has thirteen locations throughout Michigan. This month the popular pet supply store chain added another new location in downtown Detroit.

The new pet store is located at 1511 Washington Boulevard near City Club Apartments and The Statler French American Bistro.

While the new Premiere Pet Supply store is only about 3,000 square feet, they carry a wide selection of natural pet food, treats, supplements, toys, and other products, many of which are sourced from brands located in Michigan.

Even though the new Premiere Pet Supplies store has only been open for a short time, local shoppers are giving it rave reviews.

Here's what one local customer named Jordan had to say about the new Premier Pet Supply location in a recent Google review:

For being in a relatively small downtown storefront, they have a great selection. The staff is incredibly friendly and helpful. And they source what they can from local businesses. I’d give more stars if I could.

Another shopper named Nancy said this in another recent Google review:

Great place. Nice customer service. Prices are about the same as Chewy for what I purchased.

So far, it seems that the new Premiere Pet Supplies location is off to a great start. So if you are in need of high-quality pet supplies in downtown Detroit, be sure to stop in and check out the new store.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.