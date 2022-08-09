Major grocery store chain opens another new location in Maryland

A major grocery store chain opened another new store location in Maryland this month, and local shoppers couldn't be happier. Read on to learn more.

Giant Food recently announced the grand opening of their brand new store in Silver Springs, Maryland, earlier this month.

The new Giant Food grocery store is located at 12028 Cherry Hill Road.

Although this is not the first Giant location to open in Silver Springs, it provides another convenient location for shoppers to buy groceries in the area.

According to press reports, the new Giant grocery store celebrated its grand opening on Friday, August 5, 2022.

The store features a wide selection of fresh produce, meat, seafood, gourmet cheeses, and a prepared foods section with freshly made sushi and pizza. There's also a deli, floral department, and pharmacy located within the store.

Additionally, there is also a Starbucks located within the new Giant Food store location.

The new Giant store also offers grocery pick up and delivery for those who prefer not to have to go into the store.

Although the new Giant store just opened a few days ago, shoppers seem to be happy with the quality of the new store.

Here's what one shopper named Leta had to say about the new Giant store location in a review left on Google:

Good fresh food, lots to choose from, clean place and friendly atmosphere.

Another recent shopper named Yuda said:

Great store, fresh produce, seafood and meat. Also they have halal meat there.

According to press reports, this new Giant Food store location is expected to bring around 100 new jobs to the area.

