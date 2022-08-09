Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida

A popular restaurant chain recently opened another brand new location in Florida, and local customers are already giving it the thumbs up.

Joshua Resnick/Canva Pro

Earlier this week, the popular restaurant chain, Slim Chickens, opened a new location in Callaway, Florida.

While this is not the restaurant chain's first location in the state, residents in the Callaway area will now have another option for delicious, convenient food near them.

The new Slim Chickens is located at 518 Tyndall Parkway in Callaway. The chain currently has other restaurant locations in Fort Walton Beach, Lynn Haven, Panama City, Pensacola, and Tampa.

Even though the new location has only been open for a short time, local customers seem impressed with the food and service. Here's what one customer named Dan had to say about Slim Chickens in a recent Google review:

Thank you guys for building this restaurant! I love this brand, great food and service with a smile!

Another recent customer named Trev left a Google review saying, "Loved this place!"

Slim Chickens is known for their chicken sandwiches and chicken tender meals which come with Texas toast, your choice of a side, dipping sauce, and a drink. If you're in the mood for breakfast food, you can order their famous Chicken & Waffles meal.

Slim Chickens also offers delicious dessert options, including their strawberry cheesecake jar, chocolate brownie pudding jar, and chocolate chip brownie. Party trays and picnic packs are also available at some locations.

If you are looking for something good to eat in Callaway, be sure to stop by the new Slim Chickens.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the restaurant featured in this story.