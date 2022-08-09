Major car dealership opens new location in Virginia

A major car dealership opened a brand new location in Virginia this month.

Svetid/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Earlier this month, Berglund Toyota opened its newest car dealership location in Lynchburg, Virginia.

According to local reports, the car dealership previously maintained a location at 3000 Wards Road. However, the new site is at 19018 Forest Road in Lynchburg, just down the road from Terry Subaru and the Auto Xtras car stereo store.

Berglund Toyota offers both new and used car inventory and includes most Toyota makes and models. According to Bergland Toyota's website, they have new vehicles arriving daily.

In addition to offering new Toyota car, truck, and SUV models, the Berglund Toyota also has a wide selection of pre-owned and certified used inventory.

Berglund's certified used vehicles are less than six years old and have under 85,000 miles. Certified vehicles undergo a rigorous 160-point inspection and have their Carfax report checked for any significant issues prior to certification.

The car dealership also offers a selection of used cars from various other makes and models.

If your Toyota is in need of repair, you can bring it in for service or parts. Berglund's service hours are from 7 am to 4 pm Mondy through Friday, and 8 am to 3 pm on Saturday. The service department is closed on Sundays.

So, if you're in the market for a new or used car in the Lynchburg area, stop by Berglund Toyota's new location or check out their current car inventory on their website.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.