Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New York

Lidl, a popular German-based discount grocery store, has rapidly expanded throughout the United States in recent years. According to local reports, the grocery store chain plans to build another new store location in Brooklyn.

While this will not be the grocery store chain's first Lidl location in New York, it will offer a convenient place to shop for many residents in the Brooklyn community. After all, you can never really have too many grocery stores in town, can you?

While a public opening date has not yet been announced for the new Lidl location, local reports have shared the site for the new grocery store. Reportedly, the Lidl will be located at 120 Fifth Avenue in Park Slope.

According to reports, the site for the new Lidl grocery store was once occupied by Key Food. However, that store has since been demolished, paving the way for a newly constructed Lidl supermarket to take its place.

Lidl is known for offering low and competitive prices on a wide range of food and other grocery items.

However, in addition to offering area residents another option for buying affordable groceries, the opening of the new Lidl grocery store is expected to bring dozens of additional jobs to the area as well.

We'll follow this story and report back as soon as the public grand opening date is announced.

