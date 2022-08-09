Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in Georgia

A private chef who has worked for several major celebrities is opening two new restaurants in Georgia. Read on to learn more.

Alessandro Biascioli/Canva Pro

According to local reports, Brant Williams, who also goes by "Chef Baul," is planning to open two new restaurants in the Atlanta area.

Chef Baul has reportedly served as a private chef to multiple celebrity recording artists, including 2 Chainz and Lil Baby.

Now he plans to grow his culinary empire with the opening of Betty Sue's, an all-day breakfast and brunch restaurant, and Binky's, a lunch and dinner spot that will focus on offering takeout but will also have a small dining area on site.

The menu at Betty Sue's will feature grit bowls topped with seafood, pancakes, waffles, and egg dishes. According to local reports, Betty Sue's will also offer vegan options.

The Binky's menu will feature a variety of lunch and dinner options, including fried chicken, salmon, mac and cheese, and grilled veggies.

While official opening dates have not yet been announced, local reports have indicated that Binky's is set to open its doors to the public by the end of September. However, Betty Sue's breakfast and brunch restaurant will likely not open until the end of the year.

According to local reports, both new restaurants will be located on Marietta Street in Atlanta near Summit Cafeteria.

We'll follow this story for updates and will report back once grand opening dates have been formally announced.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the restaurant featured in this story.