Brevard, NC

Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North Carolina

Kristen Walters

A highly anticipated new restaurant just opened its doors in North Carolina. So far, it's getting rave reviews. Read on to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cKCce_0hAbWpkE00
Mykola Lunov/Canva Pro

If you are looking for a world-class dining experience in North Carolina, you may want to check out the Wild Morel Restaurant that recently opened in Brevard.

The new restaurant is located at 204 West Main Street and is open daily from 4:30 pm until 9 pm. However, the bar is open until 10 pm on Friday and Saturday nights.

According to the restaurant's website, Chef Tony Pope is responsible for Wild Morel's delicious entrees. Chef Tony graduated from the prestigious Johnson and Wales Culinary Institute and has more than 25 years of experience creating menus and running restaurants.

The menu features a variety of dinner options such as smoked trout rillette, local heirloom tomato and burrata salad, as well as a classic steak dinner and various other seafood options. The restaurant also has an extensive wine list.

Even though the restaurant just recently opened, local patrons seem to be pleased with the food and service at Wild Morel. Here's what one patron named Laurie had to say about the restaurant in a recent Google review:

Food was amazing! I had a tomato and burrata salad that was crisp, light, and delicious. The mussels were perfect, and in a sauce that was one of those you keep tasting because it’s so good and you want to duplicate it. Service was excellent. Our waitress Bella was knowledgeable, polite, and friendly. A terrific addition to our little town…and, oh…the wine recommended by Zach was excellent.

If you are in the Brevard area, be sure to check out the Wild Morel Restaurant and Wine Bar.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the restaurant featured in this story.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food# restaurants# business# economy# grand opening

Comments / 1

Published by

Follow for local business news, grand openings & events.

Pennsylvania State
47549 followers

More from Kristen Walters

Major grocery store chain opens another new location in Maryland

A major grocery store chain opened another new store location in Maryland this month, and local shoppers couldn't be happier. Read on to learn more. Giant Food recently announced the grand opening of their brand new store in Silver Springs, Maryland, earlier this month.

Read full story
7 comments

Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida

A popular restaurant chain recently opened another brand new location in Florida, and local customers are already giving it the thumbs up. Earlier this week, the popular restaurant chain, Slim Chickens, opened a new location in Callaway, Florida.

Read full story
13 comments

Major car dealership opens new location in Virginia

A major car dealership opened a brand new location in Virginia this month. Earlier this month, Berglund Toyota opened its newest car dealership location in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Read full story
2 comments

Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New York

A popular discount grocery store chain recently announced plans for another new store location in New York. Read on the learn more. Lidl, a popular German-based discount grocery store, has rapidly expanded throughout the United States in recent years. According to local reports, the grocery store chain plans to build another new store location in Brooklyn.

Read full story

Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in Georgia

A private chef who has worked for several major celebrities is opening two new restaurants in Georgia. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, Brant Williams, who also goes by "Chef Baul," is planning to open two new restaurants in the Atlanta area.

Read full story

Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this week

A popular restaurant chain is set to open a brand new location in Kentucky this week. Read on the learn more. If you're a fan of chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, you'll be excited to learn that Chick-Fil-A is opening a new restaurant location in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, this week.

Read full story
15 comments

Two popular discount store chains have combined forces to create the ultimate "dollar store" in Kentucky

If you love saving money on everyday items but often find it frustrating that you can't find everything you need in one place, then this story might put a smile on your face. Two popular discount retail store chains have recently decided to join forces to create the ultimate dollar store experience.

Read full story
8 comments

Popular Japanese retail clothing chain set to open first store location in US this fall

A popular Japanese retail clothing store chain with more than 450 locations, mainly located in Asia, will be opening its first store location in the United States this fall. GU is a Japanese discount clothing store chain that has hundreds of store locations throughout Asia. However, until now, the popular clothing brand has not ventured into the United States.

Read full story
4 comments

Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this week

A popular celeb-owned restaurant chain is opening its first location in Ohio this week. If a fried chicken sandwich dripping with melted muenster cheese, crispy fried onions, bacon, and sweet and smokey BBQ sauce sounds good, you'll want to check out the new Big Chicken restaurant location when it opens later this month in Miamisburg, Ohio.

Read full story
18 comments

Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New Jersey

A highly anticipated new restaurant will be opening soon in New Jersey. Don't you love when a new restaurant opens in your neighborhood? If you've been in the mood to try something new, you'll be delighted to learn that Mona Souvlaki, a highly anticipated Greek restaurant, will be opening soon in Jersey City.

Read full story

Popular local food truck set to open new restaurant location in Kansas this month

A popular local food truck will be opening a new drive-thru store location in Kansas later this month. Read on to learn more. If you are a fan of Brazillian food, you'll be excited to learn that Brazita Bites is opening a new physical location with a drive-thru in Wichita later this month.

Read full story

Major supermarket chain opens another new grocery store location in Thousand Oaks

A major grocery store chain with a "high tech twist" just opened a brand new store location in California. Read on to learn more. If you're one of those people who despise waiting in the checkout line, you'll be happy to learn that there's a new grocery store in town that lets you walk out of the store after you've shopped for your items.

Read full story
2 comments

Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this month

Looking for a new place to save on groceries without compromising on quality? If so, you'll be happy to learn that a major discount grocery store chain will be opening a brand new store in Georgia later this month. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
19 comments

Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this month

A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Maryland this month. Read on to learn more. If you're like most people who are looking to save money on food and other grocery items, you'll be happy to learn that the popular discount grocery store chain, Lidl, will be opening another store location in Reisterstown later this month.

Read full story
3 comments

Major discount retail store chain opens new location in Kansas

A popular discount retail store with hundreds of locations across the United States just opened another new store in Kansas. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of buying brand-name items at a discount, you'll be thrilled to learn that Ollie's Bargain Store just opened a new store location in Overland Park.

Read full story
4 comments

Costco Wholesale opens another new store location in Texas

The popular discount retail chain Costco Wholesale just opened another new store in Texas. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, August 4, 2022, Costco Wholesale opened its newest Texas warehouse store location in College Station.

Read full story

Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this month

A popular restaurant chain is opening a new location in Michigan this month. If you're a fan of wings, burgers, and BBQ platters, then you'll want to mark your calendar for Monday, August 8, 2022, because that is the day Smokey Bones will be opening its newest location in Utica, Michigan.

Read full story
10 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Popular dessert store chain set to open another location in Florida this week

A popular cookie store chain is opening another location in Florida this week. Although this isn't the first Crumbl Cookie location to open in Florida, dessert lovers in the Jacksonville area may be pleased to learn that the gourmet cookie chain will be opening a new location in their neighborhood.

Read full story
3 comments

Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this month

A major grocery store chain is celebrating the grand opening of its newest supermarket location in Washington this week. Read on to learn more. Amazon Fresh, the online retailer's grocery store chain, is opening a new store location in Federal Way, Washington.

Read full story
24 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy