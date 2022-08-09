Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North Carolina

A highly anticipated new restaurant just opened its doors in North Carolina. So far, it's getting rave reviews. Read on to learn more.

Mykola Lunov/Canva Pro

If you are looking for a world-class dining experience in North Carolina, you may want to check out the Wild Morel Restaurant that recently opened in Brevard.

The new restaurant is located at 204 West Main Street and is open daily from 4:30 pm until 9 pm. However, the bar is open until 10 pm on Friday and Saturday nights.

According to the restaurant's website, Chef Tony Pope is responsible for Wild Morel's delicious entrees. Chef Tony graduated from the prestigious Johnson and Wales Culinary Institute and has more than 25 years of experience creating menus and running restaurants.

The menu features a variety of dinner options such as smoked trout rillette, local heirloom tomato and burrata salad, as well as a classic steak dinner and various other seafood options. The restaurant also has an extensive wine list.

Even though the restaurant just recently opened, local patrons seem to be pleased with the food and service at Wild Morel. Here's what one patron named Laurie had to say about the restaurant in a recent Google review:

Food was amazing! I had a tomato and burrata salad that was crisp, light, and delicious. The mussels were perfect, and in a sauce that was one of those you keep tasting because it’s so good and you want to duplicate it. Service was excellent. Our waitress Bella was knowledgeable, polite, and friendly. A terrific addition to our little town…and, oh…the wine recommended by Zach was excellent.

If you are in the Brevard area, be sure to check out the Wild Morel Restaurant and Wine Bar.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the restaurant featured in this story.