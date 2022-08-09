Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this week

A popular restaurant chain is set to open a brand new location in Kentucky this week. Read on the learn more.

Mphillips007/Getty Images/Canva Pro

If you're a fan of chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, you'll be excited to learn that Chick-Fil-A is opening a new restaurant location in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, this week.

According to the company's website, the new Chick-Fil-A will hold its grand opening on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

The location of the new restaurant will be at 11801 Plantside Drive in Jeffersontown. It will be open Monday through Saturday. However, all Chick-Fil-A locations are closed on Sundays.

Although this is not the first Chick-Fil-A location to open in the area, fans of the popular restaurant chain will enjoy having another convenient location to get their chicken sandwich fix.

While Chick-Fil-A is mainly known for its signature chicken sandwiches, the restaurant chain also serves salads, fries, mac & cheese, chicken noodle soup, fruit, and chips.

If you're in the mood for dessert, Chick-Fil-A has you covered. They offer a variety of sweet treats, including milkshakes, chocolate chunk cookies, chocolate fudge brownies, and frosted lemonade.

The restaurant also has a loyalty program. If you sign up, you can earn points every time you order food from a Chick-Fil-A location. You can then redeem your points for food items during a future visit to the restaurant. You'll also receive additional rewards points on your birthday.

The opening of Chick-Fil-A in Jeffersontown means that local residents will have another convenient option for eating out.

Be sure to stop by the new location on grand opening day if you are in the area.