Major discount grocery store chain opens another new grocery store location in Georgia

If you're a bargain shopper who likes to save money on groceries, you'll be happy to learn that you now have another option for buying groceries at a discount in Georgia.

LukaTDB/Getty Images/Canva Pro

The popular discount supermarket chain Aldi just celebrated the grand opening of another new store location in Columbus, Georgia, this week.

The new Aldi store, which held its grand opening on August 4, 2022, is located at 3200 Macon Road in Columbus, Georgia, near the Publix Super Market.

While this is not the first Aldi location to open in Columbus, it's always nice to have more options and locations that are convenient for everyone.

There is another Aldi location at 6301 Veterans Pkwy next to the BioLife Plasma Services and across the way from Advance Auto Parts.

During its opening day celebration, shoppers were given free goodie bags, reusable shopping totes, and gift cards worth various amounts up to $100. According to local reports, a long line of people waited to enter the store on opening day.

Aldi is known for its wide selection of grocery items and household goods. From fresh produce to high-quality meat, snacks, and pantry items, Aldi is your one-stop shop for grocery shopping in Columbus.

In addition, Aldi strives to keep their prices competitively low so that its customers don't have to pay more than necessary.

If you are in the area, be sure to stop in and check out the new Aldi store in Columbus.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer. She is not affiliated with the company featured in this story.