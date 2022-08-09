Two popular discount store chains have combined forces to create the ultimate "dollar store" in Kentucky

If you love saving money on everyday items but often find it frustrating that you can't find everything you need in one place, then this story might put a smile on your face.

Two popular discount retail store chains have recently decided to join forces to create the ultimate dollar store experience.

Family Dollar and Dollar Tree are now creating "combo" stores, and they have opened more than 300 of these new store formats throughout the country. Luckily for Kentucky residents, they will be getting one of these new "combo" stores very soon.

According to local reports, a new combination Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store is expected to open on Monday, August 15, 2022, in Lewisport, Kentucky.

Local reports say the new store will be located near the Hancock Bank on U.S. Hwy 60.

According to the company's website, Dollar Tree is focusing on putting these combination stores in rural areas where shoppers often have to travel longer to get what they need.

The new stores will offer food, seasonal items, and other household essentials. Basically, the new stores are designed to provide the best of both Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, making them even more convenient for shoppers to buy everything they need all in one place.

Dollar Tree is currently hiring sale floor associates for its Lewisport store location. If you are interested in applying, you can find more information here on their website.

