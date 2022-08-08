Popular Japanese retail clothing chain set to open first store location in US this fall

A popular Japanese retail clothing store chain with more than 450 locations, mainly located in Asia, will be opening its first store location in the United States this fall.

GU is a Japanese discount clothing store chain that has hundreds of store locations throughout Asia. However, until now, the popular clothing brand has not ventured into the United States.

The clothing chain recently announced that it will be opening a pop-up store in New York City this fall. According to press reports, the pop-up store will be located in the center of SoHo.

This central location will give New York residents, as well as tourists, access to the Japanese fashion brand. The specific address of the pop-up shop is not yet known. However, we will report any updates as we learn more.

According to reports, this new pop-up store is designed to help the brand begin its expansion efforts into the US market.

GU's clothing tends to be trendy and unique, allowing the people who wear the brand to express their individuality through fashion. According to reports, the company is currently working to keep production costs low and reduce lead times so that it can offer a wider range of products.

The retail clothing brand's parent company, Fast Retailing, also owns the brand Uniglo which offers affordable wardrobe staples for men, women and children. Uniglo currently has forty-three store locations in the United States, mainly along the east and west coasts.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer. She is not affiliated with the retail clothing chain featured in this story.