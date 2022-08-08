Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this week

A popular celeb-owned restaurant chain is opening its first location in Ohio this week.

Bhofack2/Getty Images/Canva Pro

If a fried chicken sandwich dripping with melted muenster cheese, crispy fried onions, bacon, and sweet and smokey BBQ sauce sounds good, you'll want to check out the new Big Chicken restaurant location when it opens later this month in Miamisburg, Ohio.

The restaurant chain, owned by NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, is set to hold its public grand opening on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

It will be located at 10655 Innovation Drive in Miamisburg.

Big Chicken has become famous for its "big flavor" and "big food" with sandwich options like the Big & Sloppy, which features a fried chicken breast topped with mac & cheese, crispy fried onions, and a roasted garlic bbq aioli sauce.

Or, if you're looking for something a little less "sloppy" with a little more spiciness, you could try the "Uncle Jerome" sandwich. According to Gold Belly, the food chain's chicken is all-natural, hormone-free, and brined to ensure it is the juiciest chicken possible.

This new location will be the first Big Chicken franchise location to open in Ohio. The restaurant currently has locations in several states, including New York, Arizona, Nevada, California, Illinois, Texas, Louisiana, and Washington.

If you don't live near a physical Big Chicken location, you can still try Shaq's fried chicken meals by ordering through Gold Belly. The site ships food packed in dry ice to nearly any state in the country.

Kristen Walters is an independent business writer. She is not affiliated with the restaurant featured in this story.