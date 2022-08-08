Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New Jersey

A highly anticipated new restaurant will be opening soon in New Jersey.

Don't you love when a new restaurant opens in your neighborhood? If you've been in the mood to try something new, you'll be delighted to learn that Mona Souvlaki, a highly anticipated Greek restaurant, will be opening soon in Jersey City.

While the restaurant has not yet announced a firm date for the public opening, we do know that the location of the Mona Souvlaki Greek restaurant will be at 408 Central Avenue.

In anticipation of the grand opening, the restaurant has been posting a few "teasers" on its Instagram business page. For example, this delicious photo includes the simple caption, "coming soon."

Here's another mouthwatering "preview" photo from the restaurant's Instagram.

According to local reports, the restaurant is in the "final stages" of preparing for the grand opening. We'll report back as soon as we learn more.

However, if you're in the Jersey City area, be sure to keep an eye out for the grand opening of this new restaurant. Small local businesses can use all the support they can get, especially when they first open their doors in the community.

Even if Greek food isn't your thing, you can help support this new local business by sharing this story on social media, sharing the restaurant's Instagram page, or telling a friend in your community who might be interested in giving it try when it opens.

Helping to spread the word doesn't cost you anything but could make a big difference to a new small business.

Kristen Walters is an independent news writer focusing on local small businesses. She is not affiliated with the restaurant featured in this story. Her mission is to highlight great local businesses and spread awareness to the community.

Please consider supporting small businesses in New Jersey in any way you can.