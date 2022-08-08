Popular local food truck set to open new restaurant location in Kansas this month

A popular local food truck will be opening a new drive-thru store location in Kansas later this month. Read on to learn more.

BFOfack/Getty Images/Canva Pro

If you are a fan of Brazillian food, you'll be excited to learn that Brazita Bites is opening a new physical location with a drive-thru in Wichita later this month.

Previously, the popular local Brazilian food brand operated out of a food truck. However, they will soon open a new location inside the Glas Haus Racing site at 7817 E. 37th Street.

According to local reports, the new location is set to open to the public on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Allegedly there will be a "pre-soft opening" event on Wednesday, August 10th, for the purpose of training employees prior to the store's official grand opening.

The new location will have a drive-thru. Customers can also go into the building to place an order. According to local reports, a patio area will be available for customers who wish to enjoy Brazita Bites' delicious treats onsite.

Brazita Bites specializes in Brazilian street food. One of their most popular items is fried dough balls stuffed with various types of meat and cheese.

Other delicious menu items include cheese bread, pepperoni pillows, hot dog bites, churros, and Brazilian soda. They also offer catering options for parties.

The new Brazita Bites store location is sure to be a welcome addition to the Wichita community.

If you are in the area, be sure to stop by their new location to try their delicious cheese bites.