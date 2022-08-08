Major supermarket chain opens another new grocery store location in Thousand Oaks

A major grocery store chain with a "high tech twist" just opened a brand new store location in California. Read on to learn more.

Becon/Getty Images/Canva Pro

If you're one of those people who despise waiting in the checkout line, you'll be happy to learn that there's a new grocery store in town that lets you walk out of the store after you've shopped for your items.

A new Amazon Fresh grocery store just opened in the Westlake Village area of Thousand Oaks.

The new store, located at 140 Promenade Way, uses Amazon's "just walk out" technology to allow customers to shop for groceries and other everyday items without waiting in long lines to check out.

Here's how the high-tech grocery store works. Shoppers scan the Amazon app from their phones when entering the store, or they can swipe a payment card.

When shoppers take an item off the grocery store's shelf, it gets added to their bill. However, if a shopper puts an item back, it gets removed from their order.

When the shopper is done, they leave the store, and all the items they took with them are charged to their Amazon account or the payment method they swiped at the door.

This new technology is designed to save customers time at the grocery store and make shopping more convenient. It also reduces the number of employees required to operate the grocery store.

According to local reports, the new store will be the seventeenth Amazon Fresh grocery store location in California.

If you're in the area, come check out the new Amazon Fresh store and experience their "just walk out" technology for yourself.