Costco Wholesale opens another new store location in Texas

The popular discount retail chain Costco Wholesale just opened another new store in Texas. Read on to learn more.

Dragana991/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Thursday, August 4, 2022, Costco Wholesale opened its newest Texas warehouse store location in College Station.

Although this is not the discount retailer's first location in the state, residents living in the area who love bargain shopping will be delighted to have another option for buying food and other household items at a discount.

According to the company's website, the new store is located at 4321 State Highway 6 South, across from the Saltgrass Steak House, Domino's Pizza, and IHOP.

The new Costco Wholesale location is open Monday through Friday from 10 am until 8:30 pm. On Saturdays, the store hours are 9:30 am until 6 pm. The store is open Sundays from 10 am to 6 pm.

Costco is known for its vast selection of bulk items and low prices, and the new store in College Station is no exception.

The new store offers discounts on bakery, fresh deli, produce, and meat, as well as home goods, electronics, furniture, and everyday items.

This Costco location will also have a gas station, food court, tire service center, pharmacy, and optical department.

Costco is one of the most popular shopping destinations for families and individuals looking for good deals on bulk items. However, shoppers should keep in mind that they must have a Costco membership to enter the store.

Gold Star memberships start at $60 per year. However, more savings benefits are available if you purchase an Executive membership plan. The best plan for you will depend on how often you shop at Costco.

If you are in the area, stop by and check out the brand new Costco Wholesale store in College Station.