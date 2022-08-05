Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this month

A popular restaurant chain is opening a new location in Michigan this month.

Bhofack2/Getty Images/Canva Pro

If you're a fan of wings, burgers, and BBQ platters, then you'll want to mark your calendar for Monday, August 8, 2022, because that is the day Smokey Bones will be opening its newest location in Utica, Michigan.

The new Smokey Bones restaurant will be located at 45001 Schoenherr Road in Utica near KFC and across from Outback Steakhouse.

Smokey Bones is a bar and fire grill offering simple yet flavorful dishes such as Alabama White BBQ Wings, BBQ Rib Tips, Jalapeno Cheddar Corndogs, and Hornitos Glazed Pork, and their famous Bucket of Bones.

The restaurant also offers a variety of burgers, salads, soups, pasta, seafood, and sandwiches on the menu. There is something for almost taste palate at Smokey Bones.

Suppose you managed to save room for dessert. In that case, you can choose from Smokey's Hot Bag O' Donuts, Layered Chocolate Cake, Mixed Berry Cheesecake, Roasted Banana Pudding, or their delicious Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet.

In addition to eating at the restaurant, local patrons can also order online for pickup. There's also an option to have Smokey Bones cater for your next event.

The restaurant chain also offers a loyalty program called the "Bones Club." New members get $10 off their first order of $25 or more just for signing up.

Patrons will earn points every time they eat or order from Smokey Bones. Those points can be used to get free food items. Members also get a free dessert on their birthday.

So, if you're in the area on August 8th, be sure to check out the Smokey Bones grand opening.