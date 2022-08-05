Popular dessert store chain set to open another location in Florida this week

A popular cookie store chain is opening another location in Florida this week.

Momma Raych/Canva Pro

Although this isn't the first Crumbl Cookie location to open in Florida, dessert lovers in the Jacksonville area may be pleased to learn that the gourmet cookie chain will be opening a new location in their neighborhood.

According to local reports, Crumbl Cookies will be celebrating the grand opening of its third store location in Jacksonville this Friday.

The new store will be located at 9526 Argyle Forest Boulevard in Jacksonville near the UPS Store and the Publix Super Market.

Crumbl Cookies is known for its "rotating menu" of delicious cookie flavors like milk chocolate chip, monster, strawberry ice cream bar, banana bread, mint brownie, and chocolate caramel, just to name a few.

While the cookie chain changes up its flavor offerings each week, its traditional milk chocolate chip cookies are always available.

In addition to the cookie chain's in-store offerings, Crumbl stores also offer catering, shipping, and curbside pickup. Customers interesting in catering or shipping can place their orders through the Crumbl website or app.

According to local reports, Crumbl franchise owner Steve Seegmiller is opening two additional Crumbl locations in the Jacksonville area at 572 Marsh Landing Parkway and 2039 Hendricks Avenue.

While official opening dates have not been announced for these two locations yet, construction is underway.

Even though the Crumble Cookie chain begin in 2017, they now have more than 450 franchise locations in over 40 states throughout the country. Clearly, they are on to something good.

If you are in the Jacksonville area this Friday, be sure to stop out and try one of Crumbl's delicious cookies during the grand opening of their newest location.