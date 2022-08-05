Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this month

A major grocery store chain is celebrating the grand opening of its newest supermarket location in Washington this week. Read on to learn more.

Alexas Fotos/Pixabay/Canva Pro

Amazon Fresh, the online retailer's grocery store chain, is opening a new store location in Federal Way, Washington.

According to local sources, the public grand opening for a new Amazon grocery store in Federal Way will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

The new Amazon Fresh grocery store will be located at 1701 S. Commons in Federal Way near Dick's Sporting Goods and the Daiso Variety Store.

The new Amazon Fresh store will be open daily from 7 am to 10 pm, making it a convenient place to shop for groceries for those who like to do their shopping early in the morning.

According to local reports, the first customer in line at the new Amazon Fresh store on its grand opening day will receive a $100 Amazon gift card. The store is also giving out free reusable tote bags to the first 250 customers. They will also be giving out gift cards and other prizes in various amounts.

This new store will feature Amazon's revolutionary "Just Walk Out" technology, allowing shoppers to leave the store once they have picked out all the items they need.

Shoppers simply scan the QR code on the Amazon app from their smartphone when they enter the store. Items are added to your bill and charged to the payment card on file with your Amazon account as you add them to your shopping cart.

While this new method of shopping may feel odd to many shoppers who are used to buying groceries at traditional supermarkets, Amazon's goal is to save the customer time by not having to wait in a checkout line.

If you're in the area on August 11th, be sure to check out the new Amazon Fresh grocery store during its Amazon Fresh celebration.