Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this month

A popular restaurant chain will celebrate the grand opening of another new location in New York this month.

Nomad Soul Photos/Canva Pro

Jersey Mike's Subs is set to hold the grand opening for its newest New York location in Middletown on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

The new restaurant will be located at 444 NY-211 in Middletown near Ulta Beauty and Panera Bread. This location will be open from 10 am to 9 pm daily.

To celebrate the grand opening of the Middletown location, Jersey Mike's Subs will be hosting a fundraiser running to support Hudson Valley Light It Up Blue For Autism.

According to local reports, the fundraiser will be run through Sunday, August 14, 2022.

Jersey Mike's is a well-known restaurant chain with a reputation for using high-quality ingredients, locally sourced produce, and oven-fresh bread to make their famous subs.

The restaurant chain began with one small location in 1956 in Point Pleasant, New Jersey.

According to the company's website, Jersey Mike's Subs now has over 2,000 franchise locations that are either currently open or in development.

The popular sandwich chain believes that the secret to its success over the years is offering a high-quality product. So everything from the meat and cheese that is used in their famous submarine sandwiches to the veggies and bread is prepared fresh and comes from the highest quality sources.

So, if you're looking for a new place to grab a quick and delicious sandwich in Middletown, be sure to check out Jersey Mike's Subs when they open their newest location in New York on August 10th.