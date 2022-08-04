Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New Jersey

A popular grocery store chain recently opened another new location in New Jersey. Read on to learn more.

Bill Oxford/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Whole Foods Market, a grocery store chain specializing in healthy and organic food, opened a new store location last week in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.

The store, located at 500 Chestnut Ridge Road near Sephora and Greg B. Jewelers, held its public grand opening on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

The new Whole Foods Market location will be open daily from 8 am to 9 pm.

Whole Foods Market is committed to providing its customers with the best possible experience, and this new store will be no exception.

The grocery store chain specializes in healthy and organic food. They offer a variety of organic and conventional groceries, as well as a seafood counter, meat options, and a prepared foods section.

They also offer a salad and hot bar, a coffee and tea bar, and a juice bar. Whole Foods has something for everyone.

The opening of a new Whole Foods Market store in Woodcliff Lake is excellent news for the community. Whole Foods is sure to become a favorite spot for locals with a wide variety of healthy and organic food options. Whole Foods is also known for its high-quality products and dedication to sustainability.

The new Whole Foods store in Woodcliff Lake is sure to be a hit with the community.

With its expansive prepared foods section and commitment to healthy and sustainable food, Whole Foods is a great place to shop for groceries.

If you're in the area, be sure to visit the new Whole Foods Market location in Woodcliff Lake.