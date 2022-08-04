Popular supermarket chain announces grand opening date for new Florida location this month

A major discount grocery store chain will open another new location in Florida this month. The company has been expanding rapidly in recent years, and this latest venture is expected to bring jobs and additional competition to the state's supermarket industry.

Smederevac/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Aldi will be opening a new store location in Cape Coral on August 18, 2022. This will help bring additional options to residents when it comes to grocery shopping.

According to the company's website, the new store will be located at 2615 Santa Barbara Boulevard near Burger King, Wawa, and Aspen Dental.

The new Aldi store will be open daily from 9 am to 9 pm.

The store's grand opening will start promptly at 8:45 am on August 18th with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. There will also be fun giveaways for shoppers, including free reusable grocery bags (while supplies last.)

According to Aldi's website, the first one hundred shoppers to enter the store on its grand opening day will receive a "Golden Ticket" valued at up to $100 worth of Aldi merchandise.

The opening of a new Aldi store in Cape Coral is good news for local residents. Aldi is known for its low prices on a wide variety of products, so shoppers will have a lot to choose from.

It will also provide Cape Coral residents with an additional convenient place to shop. It will also help budget-conscious shoppers save money on food and other grocery items.

If you're in the area on August 18th, stop in and see the new Aldi store on its grand opening day.