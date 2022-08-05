Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this month

A major discount supermarket chain is set to open another location in North Carolina this month.

Artem Beliaikin/Pexels/Canva Pro

Aldi is opening another new grocery store location in North Carolina in August 2022.

According to the company's website, the new store will be located at 1800 East Franklin Street in Chapel Hill near Petco and Lynn's Hallmark Shop.

The new store will offer shoppers a wide variety of grocery items at low prices.

The grand opening event will start at 8:45 am on opening day with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The first 100 customers to enter the store on opening day will receive Aldi's famous "Golden Ticket," which could be worth up to $100.

According to the company's website, the new Chapel Hill store will also be giving away reusable tote bags to customers while supplies last.

In addition to these fun giveaways during their grand opening, Aldi is also holding a drawing where one lucky customer can win a gift card valued at $500. According to the store's website, drawing entries will be accepted from August 18th until the 21st.

Aldi's arrival in North Carolina is good news for shoppers who are looking for an affordable place to buy groceries.

The company's competitive prices have made it a popular choice among budget-conscious shoppers. In addition, its no-frills approach to shopping means shoppers can save even more money by avoiding unnecessary purchases.

Aldi is known for its minimalist approach to shopping, and its stores are typically smaller than traditional supermarkets.

The discount grocery chain's expansion into North Carolina is sure to provide a boost to the state's economy and will create new jobs in the process.