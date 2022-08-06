Major discount retail store chain opens new location in Kansas

Kristen Walters

A popular discount retail store with hundreds of locations across the United States just opened another new store in Kansas. Read on to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPJjY_0h4uUtDC00
Robert Kneschke/Canva Pro

If you're a fan of buying brand-name items at a discount, you'll be thrilled to learn that Ollie's Bargain Store just opened a new store location in Overland Park.

The new store is located at 11610 West 9th Street next to Petco and is open from 9 am until 9 pm Monday through Saturday. On Sundays, the store hours are from 10 am to 7 pm.

Ollie's Bargain Store is famous for carrying a wide range of name-brand products at discounted prices and has been a favorite among bargain shoppers for years.

Ollie's sells just about everything you could need, from housewares to sporting goods to flooring and food.

Here's what one customer named Jerimiah had to say about the new store in a recent Google review:

My wife and I came in on the grand opening day but a bit later in the day and I can say it has some good prices. The books side is very welcoming. They continued to keep stocking up when we were there. They have a rewards program as well.

Whether you're looking for a new book to read, a new set of furniture, or other household items, Ollie's is sure to have what you're looking for at a price you can afford.

So next time you're in the market for a bargain, be sure to check out the Ollie's Bargain Store in Overland Park.

