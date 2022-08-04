Major discount retail store chain set to open another location in Indiana on August 10th

A popular discount retail store chain recently announced they would be opening another new store location in Indiana this month.

Robert Kneschke/Canva Pro

At 9 am on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Ollie's, a popular discount retail store, will hold a grand opening for its new store location in Vincennes.

According to the company's website, the new Ollie's store will be located at 619 Kimmel Road across from Walmart, near the Hibbett Sports shoe store and the Haven Solutions print shop.

The store will be housed in the former Office Max location.

Ollie's company slogan is "Good Stuff Cheap." According to its website, they are one of America's "largest retailers of closeout merchandise and excess inventory," with more than 449 stores located in many states throughout the country.

The popular discount chain is a great place to find deals on a variety of items, from clothes and accessories to home goods and electronics. In addition, you can often find items for a fraction of the original price, making it a great place to shop for budget-minded shoppers.

Ollie's is able to offer lower prices because they purchase items from other retailers that have overstocked their products. This allows Ollie's to sell the items at a discounted price and pass the savings on to their customers.

If you're looking for a great place to find deals on a variety of items, Ollie's is a great option. If you're in the area, be sure to come out for the store's grand opening on August 10th.