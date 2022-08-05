Costco opens another new store location in Florida

A popular discount retail store chain opened another new store location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more.

LukaTDB/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Costco opened a new store in St. Augustine, Florida, according to local reports.

The new Costco store is at 215 World Commerce Parkway near the Buc-ee's convenience store.

The store is open from 10 am to 8:30 pm Monday through Friday. Saturday hours are from 9:30 am to 6 pm, and Sunday hours are from 10 am to 6 pm.

In addition to all the great features that Costco members have come to know and love - like a gas station, tire center, liquor store, fresh meat, bakery, and produce items - this location also includes an Optical Department with an independent Doctor of Optometry.

Plus, there's a food court on site so you can refuel after a busy day of shopping.

No matter what you're looking for, Costco has you covered. Plus, with the added convenience of a gas station and tire center, you can take care of all your errands in one trip.

Costco is a members-only warehouse club that offers discounts on bulk items, including food, electronics, and clothing. Memberships are required to shop at any Costco location.

There are three types of Costco memberships, including Business, Gold Star, and Executive. Membership rates start at $60 per year and allows access to exclusive deals and savings.

So whether you're grabbing groceries for the week or getting your car serviced, be sure to swing by the new Costco location in St. Augustine.