Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in Pennsylvania

All signs point to a major discount supermarket chain opening another store location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more.

Gustavo Fring/Pexels/Canva Pro

According to a recent post on the James Balliet Property Group's business Facebook page, Aldi has leased space for another new store in Pennsylvania.

The alleged location for the new Aldi store is the Bethlehem Plaza at 3843 Nazareth Pike near the Dollar Tree and AT&T Store.

According to local reports, Aldi has not formally announced a public grand opening date for the new store. However, we'll be following this story and will provide an update as soon as we learn more.

Once this new store opens, it will be Aldi's second grocery store in the area. According to local reports, there is another Aldi location is at 3050 Easton Avenue in Bethlehem Township. This existing store is less than three miles from the new proposed store location.

Aldi is known for its low prices, and the company has been expanding rapidly in recent years. The company recently opened two new stores in Pennsylvania in Monroeville and Towanda in late June 2022.

The new Aldi store will be a welcome addition to the Bethlehem community. It's always good to have multiple grocery store options in the area.

Aldi's low prices are sure to be a hit with shoppers. The German discount supermarket chain has long been known for its competitive prices. In addition, Aldi's commitment to quality means that shoppers can be confident that they are getting value for their money.

We'll keep you updated on this story as we learn more.