Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in Michigan

Michigan just got a little bit more green. A popular cannabis dispensary chain recently opened another location in the state. Read on to learn more.

StockstudioX/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Pincanna, a popular retail cannabis dispensary chain, just celebrated the grand opening of its newest location in Kalamazoo on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

The new retail cannabis dispensary is located at 123 E South Street near The Urban Collective, Bee Joyful Shop, and Adrianne's Boutique.

This is the dispensary chain's third location in Michigan. They also have store locations in Kalkaska and East Lansing.

Pincanna is known for its high-quality products and excellent customer service. Residents of Kalamazoo can now enjoy access to the same great products and services that Pincanna's other locations have to offer.

According to local reports, the dispensary is "vertically integrated," meaning that it grows its own cannabis. This gives Pincanna more control over its products' pricing than some of its competitors.

Customers have the option to order online and pick up their cannabis from any of Pincanna's three Michigan locations.

The new store is open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 10 pm. On Sundays, the store hours are 10 am to 8 pm.

According to local reports, fifteen employees were hired to staff Pincanna's Kalamazoo location. This is great news for the local economy, as these new jobs will help to boost commercial activity in the area.

Whether you're a first-time cannabis buyer or an experienced user, Pincanna's knowledgeable staff will help you find the perfect product for your needs.

So if you're looking for a great selection of cannabis products and excellent customer service, be sure to check out Pincanna's new Kalamazoo location.