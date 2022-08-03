Athens, TN

Major discount grocery chain opening another new location in Tennessee on August 10th

Kristen Walters

This month, a popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new location in Tennessee. Read on to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XsMvQ_0h3XubRK00
Mladn61/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Aldi fans in Athens, Tennessee, will be excited to learn that a new store location is set to open on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

According to the company's website, the new store will be located at 1518 Decatur Pike in Athens near the Cook Out restaurant and Truist Bank.

The new Aldi store in Athens will be open daily from 9 am to 8 pm.

The store's grand opening event will begin promptly at 8:30 am on August 10th at the store.

According to Aldi's website, the first one hundred shoppers to enter the store on its grand opening day will be given a "Golden Ticket" that could be worth up to $100.

The store will also be giving away reusable shopping bags to shoppers. However, according to Aldi's website, qualities are limited. So, if you want to increase your chances of getting one, you might want to plan on arriving at the store early on opening day.

In addition to opening day giveaways, Aldi will also be holding a drawing for a $500 gift card. Shoppers who enter the drawing between August 11th and 14th are eligible to be entered.

Aldi is known for its low prices and wide selection of groceries, making it a popular destination for budget-conscious shoppers. With its convenient location and competitive prices, the new Aldi store is sure to be a hit with local shoppers.

If you are in the Athens area on August 10th, stop in and check out the new Aldi grocery store.

