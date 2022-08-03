Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this month

A major discount grocery store chain is hosting the grand opening of their newest Florida store this month. Read on to learn more.

Bill Oxford/Getty Images/Canva Pro

If you're a fan of the discount grocery store chain Aldi, you'll be excited to learn that they are opening another new store in Florida this month.

According to Aldi's website, the company is opening its newest location at 1371 S. Walnut Street in Starke on Thursday, August 11, 2022, between the Tractor Supply Co. and Beauty Supply.

The grand opening day festivities will begin at 8:30 am with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 11th. The first 100 customers in the store will receive a "Golden Ticket" that could be worth up to $100.

The new Aldi store in Starke will also be giving away free shopping totes on their grand opening day. However, quantities are limited, so if you want to get your hands on one, you may want to show up earlier in the day.

But, if you can't make it to the new Aldi location on August 11th, you still have a chance to win a grocery store gift card worth $500. During the grocery store's opening week, from August 11 - 14, shoppers can enter at the store to put their names in for the drawing.

Currently, the new Aldi location is stocking its shelves and getting ready to welcome area residents on grand opening day. The grocery store offers competitive prices on a wide variety of food and household items, including fresh produce and everyday essentials.

If you're in the Starke area on August 11th, be sure to stop by for the grand opening celebration.