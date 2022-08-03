Famous ice cream brand set to open scoop shop in Colorado on August 6th

On Saturday, a well-known ice cream brand is scheduled to debut its first scoop shop location in Colorado.

Kseniia Perminova/Canva Pro

If you're an ice cream lover in Colorado, you may want to check out the new Van Leeuwen Ice Cream scoop shop in Boulder when it opens later this week.

According to local sources, the ice cream shop will host its grand opening on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at its new location at 1750 29th Street #1304, near West Elm and the Shade Store.

According to the company's website, another scoop shop will also be opening in Denver at 1459 Larimer Street. However, we do not yet know the grand opening date for the Denver location.

The now famous Van Leeuwen ice cream brand offers both classic and vegan options.

The brand has traditional flavors like chocolate, strawberry, and mint chip for those who prefer their ice cream with no frills.

They also offer more exciting flavors like Marionberry Cheesecake, Vegan Churros & Fudge, Wildberry Shortcake, Bourbon Cherries Jubilee, and Hot Honey.

For those of you looking for a perfect sweet and savory mix, be sure to taste their Pizza and Kraft Mac and Cheese flavors for an out-of-this-world sensory experience.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream got its start in 2008 in New York City. Back then, the brand sold its delicious ice cream flavors from a bright yellow food truck.

Today, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream can be found in grocery stores across the country as well as in their standalone scoop shops located in a handful of states such as New York, California, New Jersey, Texas, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and of course, its newest scoop shop location in Boulder, Colorado.

If you're in the Boulder area on August 6th, be sure to stop out for a sweet treat at Van Leeuwen's newest ice cream scoop shop.