Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in Minnesota

If you're a Fleet Farm fan in Minnesota, we have great news. The popular retail chain just announced that they plan to open another new store location this fall.

Fleet Farm is continuing its expansion in Minnesota with plans to open another new store this September.

According to local reports, the grand opening date has been set for Friday, September 9, 2022.

The new store will be located at 875 General Sieben Drive in Hastings in the former Target store location near the Walmart Supercenter, making this new location convenient for residents to shop.

Fleet Farm is known for its large selection of merchandise, including hardware, automotive supplies, sports, and recreation equipment, clothing, housewares, and more. The company also offers a variety of services, such as gas stations, auto repair shops, and tire centers.

According to local reports, the new Hastings store will also have an expanded outside yard for farm, lawn and garden, and other construction materials.

Fleet Farm is committed to offering high-quality merchandise at competitive prices. In addition, the store will provide shoppers with a convenient place to find everything they need all in one place.

With the opening of the new Hastings store location, Fleet Farm will be able to serve the residents of southeastern Minnesota better.

The new Fleet Farm store in Hastings is sure to be a convenient and popular shopping destination for local residents. So be sure to check it out when it opens this September.

We are excited to see what the future holds for Fleet Farm and its continued expansion in Minnesota!