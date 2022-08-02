Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Mississippi on August 25th

Later this month, a popular discount grocery store chain will open another new store in Mississippi. Read on to learn more.

Andresr/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Aldi, known for its low prices on everything from groceries to home goods, is opening a new store location this month on Thursday, August 25, 2022, in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

The new store will be located at 3801 Bienville Blvd. near the Grace Baptist Church, Navigator Credit Union, and Whataburger, making this new Aldi store a convenient location for area residents to shop.

While the grocery store plans to have a "soft opening" on August 24th, the official public grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on August 25th at 9 am.

Aldi is known for its low prices and variety of products, and the new store in Ocean Springs will be no different.

Aldi carries a wide range of grocery items, including fresh produce, meat, dairy, bread, snacks, and more. In addition to groceries, Aldi also offers a selection of home goods such as paper towels, cleaning supplies, and toilet paper.

The new store in Ocean Springs will bring an additional shopping option to residents and create new job opportunities in the area. You can visit the Aldi website if you are interested in applying for a position at the new store.

The new Aldi store in Ocean Springs is sure to be a hit with residents who are looking for a convenient, affordable place to shop. So be sure to check it out when it opens on August 25th.