Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5th

A major home appliance and furniture retail chain is set to open two new store locations in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more.

Creatas/Photo Images/Canva Pro

American Freight is a popular retail store chain that sells household appliances and furniture at discounted prices.

This week on Friday, August 5, 2022, the store chain will be opening two new locations in Michigan.

The first location will be at 1750 E. Sherman Boulevard in Muskegon near the Walmart Supercenter and the Lowe's Home Improvement store.

The second American Freight location opening in Michigan on August 5th will be at 30 Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek.

Both new stores are open Monday through Saturday from 10 am until 8 pm. On Sundays, the store hours are 11 am to 6 pm.

According to the company's website, American Freight Furniture and Mattress started in 1994. The retail chain now has over 350 store locations in forty states.

American Freight is committed to offering its customers the best possible deals on furniture and mattresses. They offer a wide variety of furniture and mattress brands to choose from. Their goal is to provide their customers with everything they need to make their homes comfortable and stylish.

According to local reports, the new Michigan stores will also offer same-day delivery on any item that is in stock at the store. They also offer payment plan options.

Whether you are looking for a new sofa, bedroom set, or a new mattress, American Freight Furniture and Mattress has what you need.

Be sure to check out the two new American Freight stores in Muskegon and Battle Creek when they open this week.