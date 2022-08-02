Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4th

A popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to get all the details.

People Images/Getty Images/Canva Pro

For those who love to save money on groceries, you'll be delighted to learn that Aldi, the popular discount grocery store chain known for great deals on high-quality food items, will be opening another new store location in Virginia this week.

The new store will be located at 1600 East Little Creek Road in Norfolk. And, like all Aldi locations, it will offer shoppers great prices on various items, including fresh produce, meat and dairy products, pantry staples, and more.

According to local reports, this will be Aldi's third grocery store location in the city. The chain already maintains Aldi locations at 730 W 21st Street and 1050 N Military Hwy.

The new Aldi store will be open daily from 9 am to 8 pm, including Saturday and Sunday.

According to local sources, the grand opening festivities will begin at 8:55 am on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The first one hundred customers in the door will be awarded gift bags filled with goodies and a gift card.

The store will also host a "Golden Ticket" giveaway where one lucky shopper could win a $500 grocery gift card.

So if you're in the Norfolk area and looking for a great deal on groceries, check out the new Aldi store when it opens this week.

What are your thoughts on the new Aldi store?

Are you excited about the prospect of saving money on groceries?

Let us know in the comments below.