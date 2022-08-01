HomeGoods announces plans to open new store location in Alabama

Alabama will soon have a new place to purchase home furnishings, cooking supplies, and other decorating accessories at discounted prices.

Lenblr/Getty Images/Canva Pro

HomeGoods has announced plans to open a new store location at Flint's Crossing Shopping Center on Opelika Road in Auburn.

According to local reports, construction is already underway on the new store, which will move into the former Earth Fare location.

An official grand opening date has not been announced yet. However, local reports speculate that the new HomeGoods store will open soon.

HomeGoods offers a wide variety of home furnishings, including furniture, rugs, bedding, and home decor. The company is known for its high-quality products and attentive customer service.

With the opening of this new store location, HomeGoods will be able to reach even more customers in the Auburn area.

Unlike other stores in the same category, HomeGoods offers customers the ability to shop by location. This means that each store is slightly different, and customers can typically find products specific to their region.

HomeGoods also operates an online store.

However, the most significant advantage of shopping at HomeGoods is the prices. Because TJX Companies owns the store, it can offer competitive prices on its merchandise. As a result, shoppers can usually save a significant amount of money on their purchases.

TJX Companies also owns T.J. Maxx, Sierra Trading Post, and Marshalls. These sister companies operate in similar markets and offer similar merchandise. However, T.J. Maxx and Marshalls typically carry a greater selection of clothing and shoes than HomeGoods.

While each HomeGoods store varies in size, the new Auburn location is expected to fill approximately 22,000 square feet.