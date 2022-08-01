Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in Arkansas

A popular restaurant chain recently started building another new location in Arkansas.

Battuhan/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Whataburger fans in Arkansas will soon have a new place to enjoy their favorite burgers and fries. The popular restaurant chain has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Siloam Springs, and construction is already underway.

According to one local news report, the restaurant broke ground on July 28, 2022, to start construction at the restaurant's future location at 2690 Hwy 412 East in Siloam Springs.

The new Whataburger restaurant will be located between 7 Brew Coffee and the Arvest Bank.

In addition to providing a great new dining option for residents, Whataburger is also expected to bring more jobs to the area.

According to one local report, the restaurant will begin hiring team leaders and employees in the next few weeks. The company is expected to hire more than one hundred positions in Siloam Springs.

To our knowledge, a firm opening date for the new restaurant has not been released yet. However, we'll follow up with this story and report on the grand opening date once the company releases that information.

Whataburger is known for its delicious burgers, fries, and shakes, as well as its commitment to quality ingredients and customer service.

According to reports, the Siloam Springs location will be the fifth Whataburger restaurant in Northwest Arkansas and will surely be a welcome addition to the city.

With its convenient location and tasty food, Whataburger is sure to become a favorite spot for Siloam Springs residents looking for a quick and delicious meal.

