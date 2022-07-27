Popular North Dakota retail store set to close next month after 40 years

A popular retail store in North Dakota recently announced that it would be closing its doors after nearly four decades of business.

Anouchka/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Laurie's, a popular women's clothing store in North Dakota, recently announced on its business Facebook page that the boutique would be closing its doors on August 31, 2022.

The clothing store, which was located at 3265 45th Street in Fargo, sold "sophisticated and fashion-forward trends for all women."

Kristi Larkin, the store's owner, did not provide a specific reason for the closing on her social media page but thanked her customers for many years of support and good memories.

One customer named Paula left a comment on the announcement post saying,

Thank you to you & Lauries for bringing style, class, friendship & philanthropy to Fargo for decades! Lauries will be missed...but I know you will find other opportunities to continue to impact our community! Cheers to new chapters & adventures!

While the store is closing next month, it appears that Laurie's is still getting new clothing arrivals in the store.

For example, on July 21, 2022, she posted on Facebook that she was still unpacking new clothing items, including some fall items like jackets and long-sleeved dresses.

The store also announced that it is having a store closing sale offering a 20 percent discount on many items. This could be a great opportunity to score a deal on some new outfits for fall.

It is clear that Laurie's will be missed in Fargo. We wish her all the best as she moves on to the next chapter of her life and business.