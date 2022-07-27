Popular Georgia pet store set to close on July 30th

A popular pet store in Georgia recently announced that it would be closing at the end of the month.

Earthwise Pet Supply & Grooming in Marietta recently announced on its Facebook business page that it would close on July 30, 2022.

The natural pet food store at 4880 Lower Roswell Road has been offering 40% discounts on most remaining pet supplies, including dog and cat food, leashes, collars, and more.

According to the business's Facebook page, they offer a variety of natural and holistic pet food, as well as treats and other grooming and pet care supplies.

In addition to offering pet care essentials, the store also provided grooming services such as fur clipping, washing, nail trimming, brushing, and skin treatments.

The pet store also had a self-wash station where owners could bring in their pets for a wash instead of trying to bathe them at home, which can be cumbersome and messy.

Earthwise was popular among pet owners in the area. The business had over 109 reviews on Google, with an average 4.6-star customer rating out of five stars.

One recent customer named Leslie had this to say about the business:

I love Earthwise Pet Supply! Not only do they carry healthy pet foods, they have an incredible groomer who takes great pride and care with my Shiba Inu, Ciel. Thank you to Ariel and the staff for such a wonderful pet supply shop.

Earthwise Pet Supply & Grooming will surely be missed by many pet owners in the area who rely on the company for natural pet foods and grooming.

We wish the owners all the best as they move on to the next chapter of their lives.