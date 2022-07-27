Major retailer plans to start opening smaller stores outside of shopping malls this fall

A popular department store chain recently announced plans to start opening smaller stand-alone stores that are not located inside shopping malls.

Buzbuzzer/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Historically, if you wanted to shop at Macy's, you would typically need to travel to your local indoor shopping mall, with some exceptions. There you might find a large department store that took up multiple floors and was likely an anchor store for the shopping complex.

However, Macy's recently announced that it would start moving away from that concept. Instead, sources have reported that the popular retailer plans to begin opening smaller standalone stores this year, a move the company is making in response to ever-changing customer behavior.

According to one recent report, these new Macy's stores could start opening as early as this fall.

Sources say some of the new standalone stores will be opened under the brand name "Market by Macy's." Others may open under the name "Macy's Backstage."

According to the Macy's website, these stores are still "the Macy's you know and love." However, they're just a smaller version.

The Market by Macy's brand currently has multiple store locations in Texas and Georgia. However, according to one source, Macy's experienced "a surprising degree of success" with these new smaller-format stores in quarter four of 2021.

This could be part of the reason why Macy's is accelerating its plans for opening the new store locations. With fewer people shopping at malls, Macy's is working hard to make shopping more convenient for its customers and to stay top of mind.

We're excited to see what the new stores will look like when they start opening this fall.