Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by September

A sporting goods retail store that once had over 150 store locations recently announced that it is closing all its remaining stores by September.

JackF/Getty Images/Canva Pro

The once-popular sporting goods store, Olympia Sports, which at one time had many stores throughout the United States, is closing all its remaining stores.

The company's website now displays a large red banner that says:

Everything must go! Closing Sale. All locations. See stores for details.

The soon-to-be extinct sports good retail chain first opened its doors at the Maine Mall in South Portland. The company later expanded into the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Mid-West regions of the United States.

According to one source, Olympia Sports had 152 store locations at its peak. Unfortunately, only 35 stores remain today, and that number will soon drop to zero in September once all stores have been liquidated and shuttered.

Olympia Sports was known for carrying trendy athletic brands such as Adidas, Under Armour, and Nike.

The retail sporting goods chain is now offering "closing sales" at all of its retail locations to sell as much remaining inventory as possible before closing the stores. Liquidation sales can be a great way to snag deals on popular brand-name items.

Typically, shoppers who arrive early will get the best selection. However, shoppers should keep in mind that products purchased at a closing sale typically cannot be returned, so items should be inspected carefully and tried on at the store to ensure a proper fit.

While it is unfortunate to see such a beloved store go out of business, it is understandable given the challenges the retail industry is facing during the current economic climate.