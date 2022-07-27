Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this September

A major grocery store chain recently announced that it would open another new store location in Tennessee this September.

Bill Oxford/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Gordon Food Service, a grocery store chain that sells food at wholesale prices, recently announced on their website that they would be opening another grocery store location in Tennessee this September. However, a specific grand opening date has not yet been announced.

The new grocery store will be located at 1460 Union Avenue in Memphis.

The main thing that sets Gordon Food Service apart from other supermarkets and grocery stores in the area is that it sells food at wholesale prices, which are often lower than retail prices.

Historically, only restaurants and businesses are able to get access to wholesale food distributors. However, Gordon Food Service has brought this benefit to the public, allowing individual consumers to access lower prices than they may find in other grocery stores and supermarkets.

According to the Gordon Food Service website, the company is "the largest family-managed broadline foodservice distribution company in North America." They offer a wide selection of fresh produce and strive to source products locally when possible to support the communities, farmers, and small businesses in the areas they serve.

Gordon Food Service is also committed to giving back to the local communities where they are located. According to the company's website, the grocery stores routinely give away "any wholesome, but unsellable products" to local food pantries and other charity organizations instead of letting them go to waste.

It seems that the addition of the new Gordon Food Service store location in Memphis will positively impact the city by offering area residents another option for potentially saving on their grocery bills.