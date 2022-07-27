Popular discount grocery store set to open another location in Georgia next month

Next month, the popular discount grocery store, Aldi, will open another new store in Georgia.

SDI Productions/Getty Images/Canva Pro

According to ALDI's website, the new store will be open to the public on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

The store will be located at 3200 Macon Road in Columbus.

According to local sources, ALDI will be hosting its grand opening event and ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 4th at 8:45 am to celebrate the store opening and to welcome shoppers.

The new store will be open daily from 9 am to 8 pm.

The new ALDI location will offer shoppers a wide variety of affordable groceries and household items. ALDI is known for its low prices and its commitment to quality.

According to the company's website, its produce is always stocked daily with the freshest fruits and vegetables available. In addition, they strive to offer locally grown produce whenever possible to give their customers the best selection of fruits and vegetables.

So, when you buy from ALDI, you're not only getting high-quality produce, but you may also be helping to support local farmers who work hard to provide fresh fruits and vegetables.

The ALDI group is a German discount supermarket chain that operates over 10,000 stores in over 20 countries.

ALDI is committed to offering high-quality products at low prices, and the new Columbus, Georgia, location will be no exception. Shoppers are sure to enjoy the convenience and savings the latest store offers.

Be sure to stop out of the ALDI's grand opening in Columbus, Georgia on August 4th if you're in the area.