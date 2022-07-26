New stores announced for Premium Outlets in Ohio

Premium Outlets in Ohio just announced that it plans to add several new stores to its directory this year.

Cincinnati Premium Outlets is set to undergo an expansion this year, with several new stores slated to open their doors to shoppers, as well as several more that recently opened.

According to local reports, the outlet mall, located at 400 Premium Outlets Drive in Monroe, will be adding a Leggings Outlet store, which offers athleisure clothing. That store is expected to open in early August.

According to one local source, the Adidas store will be moving into a larger space which will be double the size of its current store.

Premium Outlets recently opened several other stores this year, including American Eagle Outfitters, Versona, which is a women's clothing and accessories retail store, Hall Jewelers, Bella Boutique, Perfume Outlet, and Banter by Piercing Pagoda.

The outlet mall is currently home to more than 90 stores, including Banana Republic Factory, Calvin Klein, Disney Outlet, Gap, J. Crew, Nike Factory Store, and many others.

Cincinnati Premium Outlets currently has over 8,549 reviews on Google, with an average rating of 4.4 from customers.

One recent reviewer named Robin had this to say about the Cincinnati Premium Outlets:

This place is very nice many stores to choose from. When I was at Children's Place buying my grandkids stuff, my hubby went to Coach and bought some new sunglasses and surprised me with a new Coach purse. He saved $200 on both.

With the addition of the new stores, Cincinnati Premium Outlets is sure to remain a popular shopping destination for years to come.