Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania on July 27th

This month a well-known restaurant chain will be opening its newest location in Pennsylvania.

Joshua Resnick/Canva Pro

The popular burger chain, Five Guys, is opening a new location in Newtown, Pennsylvania, on July 27, 2022.

The restaurant will be located at 2804 S Eagle Road at the far end of the shopping center.

Five Guys is known for its handcrafted burgers, hot dogs, fries, and shakes.

On its website, Five Guys boasts that there are 250,000 ways to customize your burger. And with more than 1,000 milkshake combinations, it's safe to say that this restaurant knows how to please its customers.

The fresh ground beef and double-cooked fries are just some of the reasons Five Guys is one of the most popular burger chains in the country.

But it's not just the food that keeps people coming back. The chain strives to provide an excellent customer experience, from the friendly staff to a clean and comfortable dining room.

With its new location in Newtown, Pennsylvania, Five Guys will be able to serve even more burger lovers and is sure to win over even more fans.

The chain has grown rapidly in recent years and has locations across the United States and Canada.

Five Guys is sure to be a popular spot for lunch and dinner in the area. With its fresh ingredients and delicious menu items, it's no wonder that Five Guys has been so successful.

So if you're looking for a great burger or hot dog, check out Five Guys when it opens its doors in Newtown on July 27th.